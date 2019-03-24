***LIVE WIRE*** Mueller Probe Finds No Trump Campaign-Russia Collusion

President Donald Trump looks to the cheering audience as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
JOSHUA CAPLAN

The Department of Justice announced Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government in the 2016 presidential election. Further, Mueller did not “exonerate” the president of obstructing justice, according to Attorney General William Barr, who said his summary “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

4:50 PM — President Trump tells reporters that the Russia probe was “an illegal takedown that failed.”

“It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he adds.

4:31 PM — MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough scolds the media’s reaction to Mueller clearing President Trump’s campaign of collusion.

4:30 PM — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questions whether Barr’s “interpretation” of the Mueller probe summary is correct:

4:27 PM — Donald Trump Jr. issues a statement on the Mueller probe summary:

“After more than 2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller Report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia.

Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.

It’s my hope that honest journalists within the media have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve.”

4:27 PM — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says he will call on Attorney General William Barr to testify soon before the House Judiciary Committee.

4:13 PM — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issues a statement on Mueller summary findings:

4:02 PM — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighs in our Mueller report summary:

4:00 PM — (AP) — Mueller investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller’s report.

The special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice, Barr said, and his report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

After consulting with other Justice Department officials, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller’s report Sunday afternoon. Mueller wrapped up his investigation on Friday with no new indictments, bringing to a close a probe that has shadowed Trump for nearly two years.

Barr’s chief of staff called White House counsel Emmet Flood at 3 p.m. Sunday to brief him on the report to Congress. Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, about to return to Washington after spending the weekend there.

