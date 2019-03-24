LIVE WIRE*** Mueller Probe Finds No Trump Campaign-Russia Collusion

The Department of Justice announced Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russian government in the 2016 presidential election. Further, Mueller did not “exonerate” the president of obstructing justice, according to Attorney General William Barr, who said his summary “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

4:50 PM — President Trump tells reporters that the Russia probe was “an illegal takedown that failed.”

“It’s a shame that our country had to go through this. To be honest, it’s a shame that your president has had to go through this,” he adds.

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1109920351914475521

4:42 PM —

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019

4:31 PM — MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough scolds the media’s reaction to Mueller clearing President Trump’s campaign of collusion.

Memo to Journalists: It is GOOD NEWS for America when someone as respected as Robert Mueller takes two years to methodically determine that the sitting president of the United States did not conspire with Russia. Take a breath. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) March 24, 2019

4:30 PM — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) questions whether Barr’s “interpretation” of the Mueller probe summary is correct:

Maybe Barr’s interpretation is right. Maybe it’s not. But why the heck would we be ok with an ally of President, appointed because of his hostility to the Mueller investigation, tell us what the report says? Give Congress the report. Give the public the report. Now. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 24, 2019

4:27 PM — Donald Trump Jr. issues a statement on the Mueller probe summary:

“After more than 2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller Report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia.

Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.

It’s my hope that honest journalists within the media have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve.”

4:27 PM — Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) says he will call on Attorney General William Barr to testify soon before the House Judiciary Committee.

In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 24, 2019

4:13 PM — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issues a statement on Mueller summary findings:

The Special Counsel did not find any collusion and did not find any obstruction. AG Barr and DAG Rosenstein further determined there was no obstruction. The findings of the Department of Justice are a total and complete exoneration of the President of the United States.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 24, 2019

4:02 PM — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) weighs in our Mueller report summary:

After two years, two congressional investigations, and now the closure of a Special Counsel investigation, it is abundantly clear, without a shadow of a doubt, there was no collusion. This case is closed.

My full statement: pic.twitter.com/XiPQZom3Fp — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 24, 2019

4:00 PM — (AP) — Mueller investigated whether Trump obstructed justice but did not come to a definitive answer, Attorney General William Barr said in a letter to Congress summarizing Mueller’s report.

here’s the 4-page letter DoJ sent to the Judiciary Committee leaders with topline findings from the #mueller report pic.twitter.com/ki0lP4sy4j — Katie Benner (@ktbenner) March 24, 2019

The special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice, Barr said, and his report “sets out evidence on both sides of the question.”

After consulting with other Justice Department officials, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

Barr released a four-page summary of Mueller’s report Sunday afternoon. Mueller wrapped up his investigation on Friday with no new indictments, bringing to a close a probe that has shadowed Trump for nearly two years.

Barr’s chief of staff called White House counsel Emmet Flood at 3 p.m. Sunday to brief him on the report to Congress. Trump was at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, about to return to Washington after spending the weekend there.