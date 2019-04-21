Trump Joins World’s Leaders Condemning Sri Lanka Terror Attack

Sri Lankan security personnel walk past debris next to a dead body slumped over a bench following an explosion in St Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of the capital Colombo, on April 21, 2019. - A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter …
STR/AFP/Getty
SIMON KENT

President Donald Trump is offering “heartfelt condolences” after the deadly terror attacks in Sri Lanka, joining other world leaders who have condemned the Easter Sunday atrocity that claimed 207 lives.

More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more hospitalized from injuries after a series of blasts devastated three churches and three luxury hotels in the Asian country.

Pope Francis denounced the “cruel violence” of the attacks and is praying for all those who are suffering from the bloodshed.

He added an appeal at the end of his traditional Easter Sunday blessing to address the massacre which killed more than 130 people.

Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis said: “I want to express my loving closeness to the Christian community, targeted while they were gathered in prayer, and all the victims of such cruel violence.”

He added: “I entrust to the Lord all those who were tragically killed and pray for the injured and all those who are suffering as a result of this dramatic event.”

French President Emmanuel Macron added his voice in a tweet:

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned what she called the “truly appalling” attacks in Sri Lanka.

May said on Twitter that “The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.”

She added, “We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to (practice) their faith in fear.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blasts “an assault on all of humanity,” while Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced them as “cruel and cynical.”

