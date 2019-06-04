House Democrats Pass ‘American Dream and Promise’ Amnesty Bill

House Democrats passed legislation on Tuesday that would grant amnesty to more than two million illegal aliens.

The House passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2019, 237-187, featuring strong Democrat support for the legislation and nearly unanimous Republican opposition to the bill.

The legislation would grant illegal immigrants ten years of legal residence status if they were to meet specific requirements, after which they would then receive permanent green cards after completing two years of higher education or military service, or after working for three years.

Only seven Republicans voted for the amnesty legislation.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), chairman of the House Democrat Caucus, said Tuesday ahead of the vote, “This is legislation that is consistent with who we are as Americans, as an aspirational people, as a nation of immigrants, and as a place where people can come to pursue the American Dream.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she remains hopeful that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will pick up the legislation.

“There should be nothing partisan or political about this legislation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday during a press conference. “We are proud to pass it, we hope, in a bipartisan way.”

In contrast, House Republicans contend that Democrats have done nothing to address the migrant crisis at America’s southern border.

“If Democrats were serious about immigration, they would do something about the humanitarian and national security crisis along our southern border, but Speaker Pelosi has chosen to spend the House’s time on H.R. 6, an expensive, partisan show vote,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said Tuesday in a statement.

“Sadly, Democrats are making us consider a bill to worsen the border crisis by incentivizing more people to cross our borders illegally in hopes of getting a piece of the amnesty pie,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said. “No doubt at this very minute, the smuggling cartels are getting the word out: Congress is going to legalize millions.”