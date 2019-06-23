Donald Trump: Deportation Deal with Democrats ‘Probably Won’t Happen’

President Donald Trump admitted Sunday his decision to stall deportation for illegal immigrants in order for Democrats to work out a deal would probably not work.

“I want to give the Democrats every last chance to quickly negotiate simple changes to Asylum and Loopholes,” Trump said. “This will fix the Southern Border, together with the help that Mexico is now giving us.”

Trump halted the scheduled crackdown on Saturday at the request of Democrats, he explained on Twitter, expressing optimism that they could fix the problems at the border in two weeks.

Trump acknowledged Sunday that the proposed solution would likely fail.

“Probably won’t happen, but worth a try,” Trump wrote. “Two weeks and big Deportation begins!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump Friday night asking him to call off the raids, the White House confirmed.

She thanked the president on Twitter for delaying the enforcement crackdown.

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019

There are currently 1.7 million illegal aliens from Mexico and Central America living in the United States with deportation orders or a pending deportation order, according to federal data.