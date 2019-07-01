Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke campaigned in Mexico Sunday with migrants not admitted to the U.S. at the southern border.

O’Rourke called the Trump administration’s policies “unlawful and inhumane” in a post about crossing into Mexico on Sunday to meet with migrants waiting there for U.S. court dates. He used the visit to promote his own immigration plan.

The 2020 contender faced harsh reviews for his first presidential primary debate performance last week. In the days that followed, he demonstrated outside three U.S. migrant detention facilities in three days before crossing into Mexico:

O’Rourke and several other Democrat 2020 hopefuls visited a migrant detention facility in Homestead, Florida, after their respective debates over two nights in Miami. From Florida, O’Rourke returned to his home state of Texas, where he demonstrated outside facilities in Houston and Clint, Texas. He put out a call ahead of those visits for supporters to join him in fighting “inhumane policies.” At times, he used a bullhorn to proclaim his message to those gathered around:

Outside the Clint facility, O’Rourke blamed “all of us” producing “emissions” and “excesses,” which he blamed for a drought. He found fault, too, with the U.S. for deporting foreign nationals from U.S. prisons back to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. He also blamed deportation for gangs rising up in those countries to which these countries’ nationals are now fleeing.

