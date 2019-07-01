President Donald Trump said Monday that Democrats were more interested in caring for illegal immigrants than for United States citizens.

“The Democrats want to treat them with health care and with other things better than they treat the citizens of our country,” Trump said.

The president commented on Democrats after ten 2020 presidential candidates favored giving illegal immigrants tax-payer funded health care insurance in the last debate.

“It’s crazy what they’re doing, it’s crazy and it’s mean and it’s very unfair to our citizens,” Trump said.

The president also defended including the citizenship question in the 2020 census.

“I think there’s a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and an illegal,” Trump said

He also said it was unfair that illegal immigrants were being treated better than coal miners getting sick from black lung disease.

“These people got sick working for the United States and we treat people that just walked in better,” Trump said, citing recent policy efforts in California. “We’re going to stop it.”