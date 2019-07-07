At least 66 people were shot, five fatally, over July Fourth weekend in gun-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a woman was killed “before dawn” July 4, 2019, on West Wilcox Street. “Another man was killed and three others were wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side” during an 11:30 am drive-by shooting on July 4.

A 37-year-old man named Oliver Booth was shot and killed around 2:47 am Friday. Minutes later, at roughly 2:55 am, 22-year-old Akeelah D. Addison was shot in the head and killed “in the 4200 block of South Wells Street in Fuller Park.”

Forty-year-old Tory Terry was standing on “a sidewalk in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue” when two males approached an opened fire. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

ABC 7 reports that three people were shot and wounded in south suburban Dolton around 8:20 pm Saturday.

Three other individuals were shot and wounded around 9:10 pm Saturday in the South Side’s Bronzeville neighborhood. The shooting followed an argument in which a 33-year-old man and two women, “ages 46 and 30, got into an altercation with two men in the 4600 block of South Martin Luther King Drive.” One of the two men allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Shootings continued on throughout Sunday morning.

At least 56 were shot, four fatally, in gun-controlled Chicago during the weekend prior to July 4, 2019.

