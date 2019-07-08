A father in Chesterfield County, Virginia, fired 39 shots in an effort to fend off a home intrusion suspect who claimed to be “the devil.”

3 News reports that the suspect was a female who allegedly broke into the home on the Fourth of July around 10:30 p.m. When confronted she allegedly claimed to be “the devil.”

The father retrieved a handgun, warned the woman to leave, then fired shots in her direction when she refused. Instead of leaving, the father indicated that the woman allegedly responded to the gunshots by charging him.

He said, “She was not stopping.” He added, “She looked possessed, her eyes were completely black, like saucers, and she was laughing like it was a joke.”

The father shot until he was out of ammunition then started throwing furniture at the woman.

The altercation continued until the father’s 12-year-old son drove a wrench into the woman’s neck.

CBS 6 reports that the father and the alleged intruder were both injured during the altercation but none of the injuries were from the gunshots. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

