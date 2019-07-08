Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reportedly raised $19 million in the second quarter, despite the absence of fundraisers, her campaign announced Monday.

Warren’s campaign raised $19.1 million in the second quarter– a huge jump from the $6 million raised in the first quarter. Impressively, the campaign successfully raised $19 million without the help of formal fundraisers. The money came from 384,000 individual donors with each donation averaging $28, the Hill reports.

“To sum it up: We raised more money than any other 100% grassroots-funded campaign. That’s big,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote.

“You sent a message that Elizabeth’s vision for the future is worth fighting for. And you showed the rich and powerful that change is coming – sooner than they think,” he added.

Warren’s second-quarter haul far exceeds Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA), who experienced a surge after her first debate performance last month. Her campaign reported $12 million in the second-quarter, although her campaign announced that she raised $2 million from 63,277 donors just 24 hours following her first debate performance. Over half of those were new donors.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) tops the field, raising $24.8 million from 294,000 donors in the second quarter. Early frontrunner Joe Biden (D) reportedly raised $21.5 million, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) fell behind Warren, raising $18 million in the second quarter, with an additional $6 million coming from another account.

President Trump and the Republican National Committee raised a massive $105 million in the second quarter, it was announced last week. The president reportedly raised a stunning $24.8 million in the 24 hours following his official reelection campaign announcement.

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

The final fundraising totals are due to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) next Monday, July 15.

The current Real Clear Politics average has Warren in a tight battle for a top tier spot with 13.8 percent support, following Biden (26 percent), Harris (15.2 percent), and Sanders (14 percent).