Kevin McCarthy Raises Record-Breaking $33.7 Million for House GOP

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s campaign has raised an estimated $33.72 million thus far in 2019, according to figures released by his campaign on Wednesday.

For the second quarter, the McCarthy (R-CA) campaign raised an astonishing $10.66 million. Partnered with the campaign’s successful first quarter fundraising total, $8.8 million has been directly distributed to the reelection campaigns of members and $10.7 to the National Republican Congressional Committee and state parties.

“The substantial resources raised thus far will allow us to take our vision and message to the people—and expand the map by outworking, out-recruiting and exposing the corrupt, inept new Democrat socialist party,” McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday. “Together we will restore a government that put America first and every American back on top.”

McCarthy’s current total of $33.72 million outweighed the previous fundraising record of former Republican leader Paul Ryan’s 2017 total of $33.06 at the halfway mark.

Last year, Paul Ryan’s fundraising team raised a mere $15 million through two quarters.

McCarthy also stated Republicans are “fighting back and winning against a socialist agenda” and credited the record-breaking fundraising effort to the Democrats’ “chaos.”

“Republicans are on offense, fighting back and winning against the socialist agenda coming from House Democrats,” McCarthy added. “The ensuing chaos from the Democrat caucus has left this majority rudderless and exposed their inability to solve problems on behalf of the American people.”