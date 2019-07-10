President Donald Trump on Wednesday will deliver remarks and sign an executive order aimed at overhauling of the U.S.’s approach in providing medical care for those with kidney disease.
The president will direct Medicare to ensure more people whose kidneys fail to have a chance at early transplants and home dialysis, along with better prevention so patients avoid illness, according to Bloomberg.
