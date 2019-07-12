Democrats Give Illegal Aliens Tips on How to Avoid Arrest in ICE Raids

Big-name Democrats are rushing to the aid of illegal aliens, …
AP/Charles Reed

Big-name Democrats are rushing to the aid of illegal aliens, giving tips on how to avoid arrest following the news of upcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids slated for Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly told members of her caucus during a closed-door meeting Thursday to push the “know your rights” campaign, aimed to assist illegal aliens in avoiding arrest.

“Every person in America has rights,” she said during her weekly press conference Thursday. “These families are hardworking members of our communities in our country, this brutal action will terrorize children and tear families apart.”

The pamphlets – which a few different organizations are offering – come in both English and Spanish.

One reads:

If any government official (identifying themselves as a police officer, FBI agent, or immigration agent like ICE or CBP) wishes to engage you in conversation, all persons, citizens and noncitizens, have the constitutional right to remain silent and request a lawyer.

It adds:

If you are accused of something that makes you deportable and you are placed in deportation proceedings, you have the right to a hearing with an Immigration Judge and the right to have an attorney represent you at that hearing and in any interview with an immigration agency.

“Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have been tweeting out additional pointers for illegal aliens on Twitter.

“ICE will launch raids across 10 major cities this SUNDAY,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Thursday. “Check your neighbors & know your rights.”

Omar tweeted a similar call to action, providing the ACLU’s “guide for your rights” and encouraging illegal aliens to “read up on your rights and then share it with your friends and family.”

Omar claimed that the raids will “dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart.”

“This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe,” she continued.

Other notable Democrats are also tweeting tips and tricks to aid illegal aliens in avoiding arrest:

According to reports, ICE is launching raids across 10 major cities this weekend in an effort to “round up roughly 200 illegal aliens with final deportation orders.”

President Trump confirmed that the planned ICE raids will primarily target “criminals.”

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump told reporters Friday. “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”

It remains unclear how that action – getting criminals out of the U.S. – would “make our country less safe,” as Omar suggested.

