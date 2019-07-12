Democrats Give Illegal Aliens Tips on How to Avoid Arrest in ICE Raids

Big-name Democrats are rushing to the aid of illegal aliens, giving tips on how to avoid arrest following the news of upcoming Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids slated for Sunday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly told members of her caucus during a closed-door meeting Thursday to push the “know your rights” campaign, aimed to assist illegal aliens in avoiding arrest.

“Every person in America has rights,” she said during her weekly press conference Thursday. “These families are hardworking members of our communities in our country, this brutal action will terrorize children and tear families apart.”

The pamphlets – which a few different organizations are offering – come in both English and Spanish.

One reads:

If any government official (identifying themselves as a police officer, FBI agent, or immigration agent like ICE or CBP) wishes to engage you in conversation, all persons, citizens and noncitizens, have the constitutional right to remain silent and request a lawyer.

It adds:

If you are accused of something that makes you deportable and you are placed in deportation proceedings, you have the right to a hearing with an Immigration Judge and the right to have an attorney represent you at that hearing and in any interview with an immigration agency.

“Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have been tweeting out additional pointers for illegal aliens on Twitter.

“ICE will launch raids across 10 major cities this SUNDAY,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote Thursday. “Check your neighbors & know your rights.”

ICE will launch raids across 10 major cities this SUNDAY. Check your neighbors & know your rights. Remember: no one can enter your home without a *judicial warrant.* Sometimes ICE will try to show other papers to get in your house. Judicial warrants are from a court. /1 https://t.co/g2yktrX3Bw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2019

No matter who you are or what your status is, this is the United States of America – where ALL people have rights. Know yours. Prepare. Visit https://t.co/vneVYPCAY8 to learn how to handle this & other ICE encounters in multiple languages. pic.twitter.com/yDcKTzn8fq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2019

If people come knocking, you do NOT have to open your door unless there is a signed judicial warrant. Check the site above to learn how to handle your rights in 4 scenarios in 7 different languages.pic.twitter.com/PtH8Ngki55 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2019

Omar tweeted a similar call to action, providing the ACLU’s “guide for your rights” and encouraging illegal aliens to “read up on your rights and then share it with your friends and family.”

#ICEraids are expected to begin this Sunday: **07/14** Every person, including undocumented Americans, has rights if they are approached by ICE. 1/ https://t.co/z4sG4RHenq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

The @ACLU has put together a guide for your rights if you or someone you know is stopped and questioned by ICE. Read up on your rights and then share it with your friends and family: https://t.co/1TkqYNEh5t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

Omar claimed that the raids will “dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart.”

“This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe,” she continued.

These raids will dehumanize immigrants and tear families apart. This will not make our country any stronger. It will only traumatize children, destroy lives, and make our country less safe. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

If you are an undocumented immigrant, please know that you are in my thoughts and that I will keep fighting to make our immigration system welcome all who seek a better life in our country. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 11, 2019

Other notable Democrats are also tweeting tips and tricks to aid illegal aliens in avoiding arrest:

. @realDonaldTrump has reportedly directed @ICEgov to begin raids this weekend against thousands of migrant families. No matter who's President, regardless of your immigration status, you have rights. Read & share this info from @ACLU. #KnowYourRights https://t.co/cvbIR02Vkj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 11, 2019

The Trump administration is preparing sweeping raids on undocumented people as the president threatens to go against the Supreme Court and demand citizenship information through the Census. Weaponized fear and bigotry are the central projects of this administration. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2019

ALERT: ICE raids in 10 major cities are set to begin on Sunday, July 14. Regardless of your immigration status, be prepared. It is imperative that you know your rights! pic.twitter.com/YgyRFInZbo — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) July 12, 2019

Trump's ICE raids will not only remain a stain on our conscience if we allow this to continue but will also make us less safe as a country. pic.twitter.com/VeWwlfNMrS — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 12, 2019

Rumors of mass ICE raids in major cities this weekend is stirring up anxiety within our immigrant communities. My message to each of you: Regardless of your immigration status, be prepared. It’s critical that you know your rights.https://t.co/c2PNxfks2B pic.twitter.com/vvObO56I5B — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 11, 2019

The @NYTimes reported that President @realDonaldTrump is ordering ICE to resume plans to carry out mass deportation raids over the weekend. His plan will tear families apart and disrupt communities across America. Cruelty seems to be the point of these #ICEraids. pic.twitter.com/9NhZZkGEYJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 11, 2019

According to reports, ICE is launching raids across 10 major cities this weekend in an effort to “round up roughly 200 illegal aliens with final deportation orders.”

President Trump confirmed that the planned ICE raids will primarily target “criminals.”

“It starts on Sunday, and they’re going to take people out and they’re going to bring them back to their countries,” Trump told reporters Friday. “We’re focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else.”

NEW: Pres. Trump on anticipated ICE raids: "It starts on Sunday, and they're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries…We're focused on criminals as much as we can, before we do anything else." https://t.co/fVuZFqVTaw pic.twitter.com/Wf0DObJyvp — ABC News (@ABC) July 12, 2019

It remains unclear how that action – getting criminals out of the U.S. – would “make our country less safe,” as Omar suggested.