Poll: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Defining Democratic Party for White, Working-Class Voters; Only 22% Approve

A new poll reportedly shows that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is increasingly defining the Democratic Party for white working-class voters — and many do not like the image she presents.

Axios reported on the poll Sunday. It is apparently “circulating” among “top Democrats,” and involved “1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.” The website did not provide the raw data or polling firm name.

According to Axios (original emphasis):

Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view.

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view. Socialism was viewed favorably by 18% of the voters and unfavorably by 69%. Capitalism was 56% favorable; 32% unfavorable.

32% unfavorable. “Socialism is toxic to these voters,” said the top Democrat.

The poll was reportedly conducted before the ongoing fight between Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the “Squad,” a left-wing group centered around Ocasio-Cortez, who defines herself as a “democratic socialist.”

Last week, Pelosi and “AOC” sparred in the media, with the first-term congresswoman suggesting that Pelosi was racist for “singling out … women of color.”

On Sunday, after a back-and-forth last week with Ocasio-Cortez ally Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is a Somali refugee and has been harshly critical of the United States, Trump tweeted that the group should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Ocasio-Cortez noted in response that she was from the U.S. Speaker Pelosi, setting differences aside, tweeted Sunday that the president’s comments affirmed her controversial claim that he wants to “make America white again.”

She made the claim last year, then again earlier this month.

