Dead Intrusion Suspect Floating in Pool After Son Shoots to Protect Dad

A dead intrusion suspect was found floating in the pool of a San Diego, California, home after a son opened fire to save his father.

KCBD reports that a 38-year-old suspect allegedly broke into the home in the San Carlos neighborhood and stabbed the 54-year-old homeowner. The homeowner’s 20-year-old son retrieved a gun and shot the suspect, who then fled the residence, only to collapse and die in the backyard pool.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the deceased suspect was floating in the pool when police arrived.

The homeowner was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

@SanDiegoPD responded to a burglary in progress on Lake Shore Dr. The suspect was shot and is deceased. The homeowner was transported to hospital with stab wounds to upper torso and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Jyi3cZuoTq — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) July 16, 2019

Fox 5 reports the suspect was not known to the family.

The San Diego City Council is in the process of passing an ordinance to require firearms in the home to be locked up or disabled. The ordinance passed with six Democrat council votes on Monday, July 15, and is now one vote away from becoming law.

Opponents of the ordinance warn it will create a situation where law-abiding citizens will not be able to retrieve guns fast enough to protect themselves in a self-defense situation.

