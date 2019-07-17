Democrats Admit to CNN’s Tapper: ‘The President Won This One’ — ‘Squad’ Hurting the Party

Jae C. Hong / AP

“The president won this one,” said an unnamed Democrat politician of President Donald Trump’s “showdown” with the Democrat “Squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA),  and Rashia Tlaib (D-MI), according to claims made by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday.

Trump’s implicit criticisms of Omar — describing the Somali immigrant-turned-politician as an America-hating antisemite — triggered a broad partisan Democrat coalescence around her and other “Justice Democrats” in the aforementioned squad. High unfavorability ratings among Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib amounted to a political win for Trump, according to Tapper’s claims.

Trump also highlighted Ocasio-Cortez’s support for blocking a now-defunct Amazon proposal to build  headquarters in New York City, NY.

Tapper took to Twitter to make his claims about discussions with four Democrat politicians he says spoke with him on condition of anonymity:

Despite Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) public feuding with the “squad,” Tapper speculated that Trump had now made the “squad” the face of the Democrat Party.

