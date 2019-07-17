Mansour: Democrats Decline to Impeach Orange Hitler

One day after voted unanimously to condemn Donald Trump for “racist comments” that “legitimized and increased fear and hatred,” House Democrats killed a resolution to impeach him for being “unfit” due to racism.

Wednesday’s resolution, introduced by Rep. Al Green (D-TX), was the first opportunity Democrats had to vote on impeaching Trump since they won their House majority last November.

But despite unanimously condemning “racist” Trump on Tuesday, only 95 Democrats voted on Wednesday that this “racism” makes him “unfit” to serve. The other 137 Democrats voted with Republicans (and newly Independent impeachment enthusiast Justin Amash) to table the resolution, thereby killing it.

And make no mistake, the two votes are related.

Just to make sure his colleagues got where he was coming from, Al Green quoted in his impeachment resolution the exact same words his colleagues used in their resolution denouncing Trump’s “racist” Tweets about the far-left “Squad.”

“The House of Representatives on July 16, 2019, strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” Green’s resolution stated.

It then declares that “the aforementioned” offenses have “brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridicule, disgrace, and disrepute, has sown seeds of discord;” and thus Trump is “unfit to be President and warrants impeachment, trial, and removal from office.”

Say what you will about Al Green, but he has the integrity to act on his convictions. As he told his colleagues yesterday, “To condemn a racist President is not enough. We must impeach him.”

Al thinks Orange Man is a racist who is “unfit” to serve, and by God, he’s going to force a vote on it no matter how unpopular that is. (And it’s definitely unpopular.)

For the past three years, Democrats and their media allies have stoked public hysteria and violence with their increasingly rabid denunciations of the Orange Mussolini occupying the Oval. He’s literally Hitler, doncha know! And he even made a pact with Stalin Putin! When he’s not receiving instructions from the Kremlin, he’s running “concentration camps” at our border and allowing immigration officials to behave like the Ku Klux Klan.

I don’t know about you, but if I really believed that Hitler was occupying our White House and running “concentration camps,” I’d vote to impeach him. And yet, when Democrats were finally given the chance to “impeach the motherf*cker,” they declined.

What gives, Dems? American voters gave you the House because you promised to fix healthcare and pass an infrastructure bill. But instead you wasted a whole workday (on our dime) to cast a symbolic vote because Trump tweeted something mean at four of your colleagues.

If you think he’s literally Hitler running “concentration camps” (and taking orders from Putin!), why didn’t you vote to impeach him?

Could it be that your inflammatory invective is just, to borrow the President’s words, “bullshit”?

As the nation commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this week, let us pause to contemplate this timeline of our trajectory:

1941-45: Democrat President Franklin D. Roosevelt leads the nation during World War II, as American manufacturing creates the Arsenal of Democracy and the Greatest Generation storms the beaches of Normandy and raises the flag at Iwo Jima.

1945-46: Democrat President Harry S. Truman sees America through to victory in defeating Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and securing the post-war peace.

1961-69: Democrat President John F. Kennedy declares that Americans “will go to the moon.” Before the decade is over, Americans conquer space and successfully land on the moon.

2020: The Democrat House majority passes a resolution denouncing Tweets.

And they wonder why Americans voted to make American great again.