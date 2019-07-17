Report: Ousted Planned Parenthood Head ‘Incompetent Manager’

A former Planned Parenthood employee reportedly told Politico the ousted president of the abortion provider was thought to be an “incompetent manager.”

“It’s shocking, the damage she’s done,” said the former anonymous employee about Dr. Leana Wen, according to the report.

While Wen tweeted she was fired during a “secret meeting” over “philosophical differences,” due to her interest in beefing up Planned Parenthood’s healthcare services and not just continued abortion rights activism, the former staff member said those “differences” were not the reason for her departure.

I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019

“The board knew that that was her perspective,” this individual said. “This is about this person being an incompetent manager.”

Wen was called out for making false statements in order to enhance the view that legal abortion is necessary for women.

“Thousands of women died from illegal abortions prior to Roe v. Wade,” she claimed, even though Planned Parenthood’s own fact sheets and the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute told a different story.

Wen also repeated the already debunked study that claimed maternal mortality rates increased in Texas after funding cuts to Planned Parenthood clinics.

While Planned Parenthood initially boasted about Wen’s leadership role and her status as a physician, the organization also focused on her “immigrant” status as a means to highlight their activism in reaching out to the illegal immigrant population seeking healthcare services, possibly at Planned Parenthood.

In choosing a new acting president, however, the abortion businesschoseto return to the model created by former president Cecile Richards – one of political activist that has embraced every political identity group and demanding their “rights.”

We’re pleased to announce @AlexisMcGill has been named Acting President and CEO of @PPFA and Acting President of @PPAct, effective immediately. Alexis is a renowned social justice leader and tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care. — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) July 16, 2019

Planned Parenthood board chairs Aimee Cunningham and Jennie Rosenthal described Alexis McGill Johnson as a “renowned social justice leader and a tireless advocate for reproductive rights and access to quality, affordable health care.”

Politico also reported the “significant staff turnover” during Wen’s tenure as president.