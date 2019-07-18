Al Green to Introduce Bill Asking for More Security for House Members

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Thursday that he will introduce a bill asking for more security for House members because “bigotry” and “hate” are on the rise in America after the crowd at President Donald Trump’s rally chanted “send her back” when Trump was criticizing Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) history of anti-American and anti-semitic “screeds.”

“Every member of this House needs additional security. I am going to file a bill asking for more security for the members of this House,” Green said. “Leadership has adequate security. Members do not have adequate security.

Green made his remarks a day after the House tabled his impeachment resolution and he said he wanted to “thwart the efforts of those who might want to harm a member of this House.”

“We have gone from lock her up to Jews will not replace us to, now, send her back,” Green said on the House floor. “Bigotry, hate is on the rise in this country.”

Other Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and prominent leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) also indicated on Thursday that they may seek more security protections for House Democrats.

“We must now allow this to continue,” Green said. “This is an important time in our country. These are dangerous times.”