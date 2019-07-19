A twice-deported illegal alien has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing an Iowa mother and her two children.

Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, as well as her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.

Escobar-Orellana, police said, was living at the same residence as the family’s home in Des Moines, Iowa but the illegal alien had no personal relationship with the Flores-Rodriguez family, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Police said Escobar-Orellana allegedly murdered the mother and her children in the home on Tuesday, July 16, and hours later the three bodies of the victims were found.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to the AP that Escobar-Orellana has been living in the U.S. as an illegal alien and was previously deported twice. In 2010, the illegal alien was convicted for illegally entering the country and was deported that year.

A year later, in 2011, when he arrived back in the U.S., he was deported again.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.