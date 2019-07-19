Michelle Obama took to Twitter Friday afternoon to weigh in on the political firestorm that erupted between President Trump and far-left members of the “Squad,” remarking on the strength of the country’s “diversity” and adding, “It’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

While Obama did not name names, she harkened back to the political drama between Trump and the “Squad” that dominated throughout the week.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity,” Obama tweeted. “I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years.”

“Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all,” she said, alluding to Trump’s call for members of the “Squad” – including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who came to the U.S. as a refugee – to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” and “come back to show us how it is done.”

“We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America,” she added:

What truly makes our country great is its diversity. I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 19, 2019

Obama recently came under fire for claiming that Trump’s inauguration crowd was “not reflective of the country.”

“Then to sort of sit at that inauguration and to look around at a crowd that was not reflective of the country,” Obama told Gayle King at Essence Fest in New Orleans last week. “It was just such the opposite.

“During Barack’s inauguration, we made sure that the crowd looked like all of America. Having the Tuskegee airmen, having civil rights folks, having folks who had marched. You could look out at his crowd and you would see America. All of it,” she continued.

She added:

And I had to sit in that audience, one of a handful of people of color, and then listen to that speech, and all that I had sort of held on to for eight years, watching my husband get raked over the coals, feeling like we had to do everything perfectly, no scandal, no nothing. It was a lot emotionally.

Prior to introducing her husband, former President Barack Obama, at a political rally in Wisconsin in 2008, the former first lady infamously said, “For the first time in my adult life, I am proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback”: