Parker: House-Passed $15 Hourly Minimum Wage Would Harm Workers

Elaine Parker of Job Creators Network writes at Fox News that the $15 federal minimum wage bill passed in the House would lead to lay-offs and sabotage young Americans just entering the workforce:

The 231-199 vote Thursday by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 was an unwise move that doesn’t reflect the will of the American people. . . .

According to new polling released Wednesday by my organization – the Job Creators Network – an overwhelming majority of Americans believe that small businesses will likely be forced to lay-off employees if the government-mandated minimum wage rises to $15 an hour. . . .

Additionally, a majority of Americans correctly believe that the workers suffering most will be those with few skills and little job experience. This would have a devastating impact and sabotage young Americans just entering the labor market.

Read the rest of the article here.