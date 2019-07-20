A former Democrat who was running for Florida’s House District 58 admits that she made up claims of removing “77 bullets” from Orlando Pulse survivors.

The Daily Mail reports that Elizabeth McCarthy admitted to fabricating claims that she was a cardiologist who removed “removed 77 bullets from 32 people.” At the time McCarthy made the claim she added, “It was like an assembly line.”

Her claims began to fall apart when it was discovered that the “[Florida] Department of Health [had] no record of McCarthy being a licensed doctor.” Additionally, the hospital in which she claimed to have removed the bullets “had no record of her employment there.”

Florida Politics reports that when McCarthy was questioned about the statements she replied by saying, “I lied.”

McCarthy added: “I wanted to be somebody in the community, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I gave any impersonation. I knew it was wrong and I should have stopped — by no means did I ever mean to put anybody in jeopardy.”

McCarthy dropped out of her House race after her false statements were uncovered.

