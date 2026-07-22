Geraldo Rivera: ICE Wearing Masks Because What They Are Doing Is ‘Horrible’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” long-time talking head Geraldo Rivera said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are wearing masks because their task was “horrible.”

Host Ari Melber said, “When you look at the second term immigration crackdown, many see something having gone off the rails.”

Rivera said, “It is very disheartening to me. It’s very, very sad the demonization of people who, really, the vast majority of them just want the American dream. I mean, it sounds so, so rhetorical, but it’s still true. Juan and Maria just want to come here to get by. They want to send a couple of dollars back home to Mexico. They want to raise their children in a place where they don’t fear violence from the cartels. It’s just a no-brainer. And yet there is this feeling toward them as if they were every one of them, carrying the plague. Now, you see, at the airport, someone acted out, and the clerk said, I’m going to turn you into ICE. You know, what’s what’s with ICE? And never ever have you seen this situation. The FBI doesn’t wear masks. The sheriffs don’t. The cops don’t. Why is it unique? Unique to this force that they have to hide their identities? It’s because the the task they that it’s sorrowful, horrible task that they have been given is, is so antithetical to most people’s sense of decency.”

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