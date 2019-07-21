Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe’ the ‘Squad’ Are ‘Capable of Loving Our Country’

A look at the 'squad' that Trump targeted in racist tweets
AP

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the other three freshmen members of the so-called “Squad” have had their love of America called into question by Donald Trump.

The president took to Twitter on Sunday morning to query their loyalty, saying they should apologize to the U.S. as well as Israel for their confrontational behaviour, adding America will not be destroyed by their invective.

The so-called “Squad” comprise Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and are members of a group called the “Justice Democrats.”

They have consistently opposed Trump at every turn and expressed socialist and leftwing ideology while claiming to take on the mantle of the civil rights movement.

All four were elected to the House of Representatives in last November’s mid-term elections.

