Beto O’Rourke Compares Donald Trump Rally to Nazi Rallies for Hitler

Beto O’Rourke on Monday compared a recent Trump rally in North Carolina to the Nazi party rallies for dictator Adolf Hitler in Germany.

O’Rourke commented on Trump’s political rallies after ABC News asked if he believed that the president was a racist.

“Yes, President Trump is a racist … um … what we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally,” he replied.

The annual Nuremberg rallies were held in Nazi Germany under Hitler.

Trump supporters in North Carolina last week shouted “Send her back!” in response to Trump’s condemnation of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s history of anti-Semite and anti-American statements. Omar is a Somali refugee who came to the United States before becoming an American citizen.

O’Rourke said Trump was “inciting hatred” during his rallies and was “implicit” in inciting violence against people of color.

“It is in keeping with this president who describes Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, who describes asylum seekers as animals or an infestation, who says that Klansmen are very fine people,” he said, repeating multiple hoaxes propagated by the left.

Trump described MS-13 gang members, not asylum seekers, as “animals” during a speech in May 2018 and has said that white nationalists and neo-nazis should be “condemned totally.”

But O’Rourke claimed that America under Trump was on the march toward racist fascism.

“It’s very clear the path that he is taking us on,” he said.