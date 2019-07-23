Donald Trump: Rep. Ihlan Omar Helping Me Win Minnesota in 2020

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would win Minnesota in 2020, arguing Rep. Ilhan Omar’s radical views would only help him.

“In 2016 I almost won Minnesota,” he wrote on Twitter. “In 2020, because of America hating anti-Semite Rep. Omar, & the fact that Minnesota is having its best economic year ever, I will win the State!”

The president continues to challenge Omar and other radical Democrats for a second week, despite the flood of controversy in the establishment media for doing so.

Trump mocked Omar for saying that she would be a “nightmare” to the president.

“No,” he wrote, referring to the leftists “squad” of Democrat members of congress. “AOC Plus 3 are a Nightmare for America!”

The last Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota was Richard Nixon in 1972.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton by only about 40,000 votes.

Since his election, Minnesota has experienced an economic boom, particularly in Northern Minnesota, dubbed the “Iron Range.”

Trump has followed up by campaigning in Minnesota and hosting events promoting their economic success to bolster support in the state.