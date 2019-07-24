Donald Trump Thanks Democrats for Robert Mueller Hearings

President Donald Trump mocked Democrats on Wednesday for holding hearings with former special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation.

“I would like to thank the Democrats for holding this morning’s hearing,” he wrote on Twitter ahead of Mueller’s additional testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee under chairman Adam Schiff on Wednesday afternoon.

“Now, after 3 hours, Robert Mueller has to subject himself to #Shifty Schiff – an Embarrassment to our Country!” Trump continued, referring to the chairman.

Trump watched portions of the testimony, according to reports, but did not appear concerned about the first round of testimony.

The president also shared Fox News analysis of the hearings, including Chris Wallace describing the testimony as a “disaster,” Katie Pavlich noting that Mueller denied that his investigation was impeded, and highlights of Rep. Jim Jordan’s line of questioning.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also shared an assessment of the Mueller testimony earlier on Wednesday.

“The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats,” she wrote in a statement to reporters. “Expect more of the same in the second half”:

