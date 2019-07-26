Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller shifting his investigation from “collusion” to “obstruction of justice” indicates the point at which Mueller knew there was no collusion, which had been several months ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Rep. Biggs spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual Teen Student Action Summit in Washington, DC.

“He didn’t realize he was saying this,” said Biggs of Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday. “He said, at some point, ‘We shifted our investigation from collusion to the obstruction of justice.’ Well, you don’t shift your investigation to obstruction of justice unless you know there was no collusion.”

“So, when I heard that, I’m placing that back a good six or seven months,” added Biggs. “Which, by the way, probably puts it in front of the midterm elections — it would have been very important for the country to know that there was no collusion, or cooperation, or coordination, or conspiracy.”

The congressman also elaborated on his thoughts regarding Mueller’s performance on Wednesday, noting that he had left the hearing wondering how involved the special counsel was with regards to his own investigation and report.

“He certainly was not at the top of his game,” said Biggs. “I don’t know if he was feeling nervous there, knowing that there might be some real tough questions on both sides — I walked away thinking, ‘I wonder how much really controlled that investigation and the output of the Mueller report.'”

“Because he didn’t seem to know what was in the Mueller report,” added the congressman. “He had to have somebody there with him to kind of help him navigate that — and so, I don’t think his performance was really stellar or indicated that he was all over this issue today.”

