Active Shooter Reported at Garlic Festival in Gun-Controlled California

Reports of an active shooter at a garlic festival in gun-controlled California are being investigated, with reports of casualties but no precise numbers.

NBC Bay Area reports that police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Gilroy, California, festival. They report that “Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down,” but other news outlets have not reported any injuries.

Reuters quoted the NBC Bay Area report to say 11 were reported down, and they pointed to social media posts containing video that showed festival attendees scattering. Reuters did report that “a police spokesman said there are casualties,” but the details are up in the air.

NBC DFW reports that the festival was on its third day when the active shooter was reported.

California has an “assault weapons” ban, a Red Flag Law, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and more.

