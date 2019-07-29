The Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman who killed three on Sunday reportedly entered the event by cutting a hole through one of the perimeter fences.

The Guardian reports this allowed him to avoid security checks, which included metal detectors, at the main entrance.

Breitbart News reported that Garlic Festival, which was held in Christmas Hill Park, prohibited “weapons of any kind.” And Gilroy’s website makes clear that firearms are banned from the city’s parks, period, making the gun-free rules doubly clear.

But cutting a hole through a fence to enter allowed the armed attacker to avoid detection.

Insider reports the gunman killed three and was then “shot dead by police”:

California has confiscatory red flag laws, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, a requirement that would-be gun buyers first secure a firearm safety certificate from the state, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, and numerous ammunition controls. Yet the Gilroy Garlic Festival attack is the third high profile shooting in the state in less than a year.

The first was the November 7, 2018, Borderline Bar & Grill shooting (12 killed), followed by the April 27, 2019, Poway Synagogue shooting (one killed, three wounded), and the July 28, 2019, Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting (three killed, at least 12 wounded).

