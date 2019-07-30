2 Dead, Officer Injured in Early Morning Walmart Shooting

Two people are dead and a police officer injured following a shooting in Southhaven, Mississippi, Walmart early Tuesday morning.

News Channel 3 reports a former Walmart employee allegedly shot two current employees before being engaged and shot by the police officer.

The officer was shot while engaging the subject, but the bullet hit his protective vest and he is expected to survive.

The suspect was shot twice.

Walmart workers gathered to pray as police worked to secure the business:

#Walmart workers have joined together in a prayer circle, to pray for healing and understanding into what may have happened earlier this morning! Workers are saying a manager was shot in the head. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/LUtvrt23UA — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 30, 2019

CNN reports “the motive for the shooting is not clear.” LocalMemphis.com reports the former employee who allegedly opened fire “worked at the store for 25 years before recently being fired.”

