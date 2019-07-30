American approval of a public option implodes if it leads to more government in health care, according to a poll released Tuesday.

A Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) poll released Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Democrat presidential debates on Tuesday and Wednesday nights found that majorities of Americans would approve of a public option if it were to drive down costs and if it were to provide more choices on the Obamacare exchanges.

However, it would appear that a majority of Americans would oppose a government public option if it were to lead to too much government involvement in health care.

If a public option were to lead to more government involvement in healthcare, 57 percent of Americans would oppose the public option, and 40 percent would oppose the plan. This represents a negative 18 percent net negative favorability of a public option.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s healthcare plan would create a “public option,” allowing a government health insurance option to compete with private health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.

Healthcare experts such as Centers for Medicare for Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) have contended that a public option would eventually lead to single-payer health care.

Verma said during a speech last week that Biden’s plan serves as a “trojan horse’ with single-payer “hiding inside.”

“It would use the force of government price-setting to crowd private insurers out of the marketplace altogether, and achieve the true policy goal of a government-run single-payer healthcare system,” she added.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview in July that Biden’s public option serves as nothing more than a scheme to enroll every American in a “government” healthcare plan.

Scott said with the “Joe Biden plan, basically, they’ll set up a government insurance company and it won’t have to live by the same rules, it’s just a way to get everyone on a government plan.”

Jonathan Allen of NBC News said Monday a public option essentially serves as a “backdoor” to single-payer health care.

“If you do Biden’s plan and what’s going to happen there, they’ll set up the rules where other insurance companies cannot compete so you’ll lose your private insurance, the costs will go [up], the taxpayer is going to pay for this,” Scott added.