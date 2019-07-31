President Donald Trump reacted Wednesday to the first night of the CNN Democrat primary presidential debates.

“The people I saw on stage last night, & you can add in Sleepy Joe, Harris, & the rest, will lead us into an economic sinkhole the likes of which we have never seen before. With me, only up!” he wrote, referring to Democrat candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

The president focused on the strength of the economy as a result of his presidency.

“If I hadn’t won the 2016 Election, we would be in a Great Recession/Depression right now,” he wrote.

Trump also spoke to reporters about the economy on Tuesday, prior to the debate.

“We’re the number one economy in the world. It’s picked up tremendously in the last three years since I’ve been here,” he said.

During the debate, CNN framed Trump’s success handling the economy as a moral problem for Democrats.

“What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?” CNN’s Don Lemon asked.