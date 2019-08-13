Prager on 2020 Democrats: O’Rourke ‘Slime,’ Booker ‘Fraud,’ Warren ‘Fool,’ Buttigieg ‘Arrogant SOB’

LISTEN:



Prager said:

The Judeo-Christian-slash-conservative answer to, ‘How do we do good?’ is get married and make good people in your family. That’s the real answer. Make a nice community. The left macroizes all this good. We don’t look to politics to make a better America. We believe it is an immense contribution to raise good children. What better thing could you possibly do in life than make good children, or good nieces and nephews? That’s why when I teach the bible — I beg people to get my Rational Bible, These are the things that I teach — it says love your neighbor as yourself. It doesn’t say love the whole world as yourself. It doesn’t say love everyone as yourself. You know why? Because it’s so hard to love your neighbor. It’s easy to love everyone. The left loves everyone. They crap on their neighbors. Almost every leftist is a mean human being. There are a lot of decent liberals. There are some mean conservatives, but every leftist is mean. There’s a meanness at the core.

I look at these people, these demagogues at these Democratic debates. They stink as people. They don’t just stink as Democrats. They stink as human beings. They lie with the ease with which you breathe.

Cory Booker is a fraud. Elizabeth Warren is a fool, is a liar. Hey, I’m an Indian. She still stands by it. These are not good people. I wish I didn’t believe that. I wish they were just good people I differed with. There are good people I differ with. Bret Stephens is a giant, and he hates Trump. These are not decent people. They’re demagogues.

Beto O’Rourke? It’s hard to get lower than Beto O’Rourke. He’s slime. When he speaks, I wish to throw up. These are not good people. Buttigieg is a fraud. He’s a total fraud. Oh, look, I was in the military. I’m clean cut, but I want to abolish the electoral college. I, Buttigieg, at 35, know better how America should be run than the founders of the country, because I’m an arrogant SOB, that’s why. They’re all arrogant. What did the founders know? Oh, electoral college! We don’t want that! We want a direct vote for president. Oh, you know better, you fraud? Our answer to how to make a better society is get married and make a good family and join a church and treat your neighbors well. That’s our answer. Their answer is fundamentally transform the United States of America.