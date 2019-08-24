Video: Gaffe-Prone Biden Confuses New Hampshire with Vermont

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) suffered another unfortunate gaffe while speaking to reporters in Keene, New Hampshire, over the weekend, praising the beauty of the neighboring state Vermont after reporters asked for his thoughts on the quintessential New England town.

Biden campaigned in Keene – home of the iconic United Church of Christ of Keene steeple, a hallmark of the small town’s skyline – over the weekend and seemingly forgot what state he was in during a brief Q&A session with reporters.

“I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden remarked while standing in front of Lindy’s Diner– an essential campaign stop for many presidential hopefuls.

“And what a neat town, this is like a scenic, beautiful town. The mayor’s been a good guy, everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot,” he added:

Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town…everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

This is far from the first time Biden has confused his whereabouts. Last week, the former vice president confused Burlington, Vermont with Burlington, Iowa.

As Breitbart News reported:

Instead of allaying the mounting concerns about his candidacy, Biden added to them on Friday when addressing donors in Delaware. While discussing a recent speech in which he accused President Donald Trump of fanning “the flames of white supremacy,” Biden mistakenly claimed it took place in Burlington, Vermont, rather than Burlington, Iowa. Even though the former vice president quickly corrected his mistake, the gaffe underscored all of the problems plaguing his campaign in recent days.

A Gravis Marketing poll released earlier this month showed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surging in the Granite State, leading the pack with 21 percent support. Biden came in a distant second, with 15 percent support.

New Hampshire’s current Real Clear Politics average also signals a momentum shift in favor of Sanders, who trails Biden by less than one point in the state.