Watch Live: President Donald Trump Appears at Political Rally in North Carolina

President Donald Trump will appear at a political rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday.

The rally will take place at the Crown Expo Center, which holds 7,000 people, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

The president is expected to rally for Republican Dan Bishop on Tuesday who is facing a close fight in the special election for the congressional 9th District.

The livestream is courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network.