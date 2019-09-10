Democrats React to Bolton’s Exit: ‘Root Cause of Authoritarianism Remains’

Many high-profile Democrats reacted to National Security Advisor John Bolton’s departure Tuesday, celebrating his absence but warning that President Trump also needs to go.

Trump announced Bolton’s departure in a pair of tweets Tuesday, writing, “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House.”

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump explained.

“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week,” he added:

While Democrats across the board are celebrating the decision, they are also warning that Trump needs to go as well.

“The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House. The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wrote:

“A symptom of the problem is gone. The root cause of authoritarianism remains,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared:

“John Bolton has been one of the leading proponents of making the world a more dangerous place,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted. “Good riddance”:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) described the decision as “the latest example of his [Trump’s] government-by-chaos approach and his rudderless national security policy.”

“When Ambassador Bolton’s extreme views aren’t enough for you, the U.S. is headed for even more chaotic times,” he added:

Bolton disputed Trump’s description of his exit, writing, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow,'” on Twitter shortly after the president’s announcement:

