Poll: Over 1 in 4 Democrat Voters Want to Ban NRA Memberships

A Rasmussen poll released September 10, 2019, shows that 28 percent of Democrat voters support prohibiting Americans from joining the NRA.

According to Rasmussen, “Twenty-eight percent of Democrats say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA.”

The same poll shows 32 percent of Democrat voters support “declaring the gun rights group a terrorist organization in the community where they live.” Only 14 percent of Republican voters supported such a declaration.

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans have a favorable view of the NRA, verses thirty-two percent of Democrats and forty-two percent of “unaffiliated voters.”

