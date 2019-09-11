Koch Brothers Fight ‘Political Spectacle’ Antitrust Investigation of Google

Americans for Prosperity, a part of the Koch brothers’ political network, released ads Wednesday urging Americans to contact their state attorneys general and speak out against a “political spectacle” antitrust investigation into Google.

State attorneys general announced the largest, bipartisan antitrust investigation against Google Monday, which encompasses almost every state in the nation. The investigation will largely focus on Google’ dominance in the advertising and online search markets, although it remains possible that their investigation could turn to other anticompetitive practices conducted by Google.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the investigation, said Monday that the search giant “dominates all aspects of advertising on the Internet and searching on the Internet.”

The attorneys’ general investigation includes every state except for Alabama and California. Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia have also joined the investigation.

Louisiana Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “We’re here because there’s an absolutely existential threat to our virtual marketplace.”

Utah General Sean Reyes also questioned during the press conference Monday whether Google has “strayed” from its “founding principles” to not “do evil.”

Americans for Prosperity (AFP), by releasing their ads against the antitrust investigation has become a “visible defender” of Silicon Valley, according to Politico.

AFP will release ads on Facebook, asking users to contact their attorneys general and ask them not to turn the investigations into a “political spectacle.”

Bill Easley, AFP’s senior tech policy analyst, said in a statement Wednesday, “There are serious consequences to abusing this kind of enforcement that create troubling ripple effects for American workers and families. The AGs involved should not use this investigation as a means to score political points.”

The AFP Facebook ad directs users to an Internet form letter. One letter to Texas Attorney General Paxton states, “Too often, we see politicians using antitrust investigations to create a political spectacle while abusing its intended purpose.”

“Setting a standard of punishing companies for size or success would mean risking the jobs of countless Americans,” the letter added.