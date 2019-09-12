President Donald Trump offered some counter-programming for Americans as the ABC News Democrat presidential debate kicked off on Thursday evening.

Trump’s speech to House Republicans was scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EST, but he waited to take the stage until the debate started at 8:00 p.m. EST.

“Winning is a good thing,” Trump said, as many House Republicans shouted, “Four more years!”

Trump immediately referred to the Republican victory in the special election in North Carolina’s ninth congressional district.

“I wouldn’t say the fake news was happy with the outcome, but that’s all right,” he said.

Trump’s speech took place in Baltimore, as the House Republican conference met for a retreat to discuss their agenda for the rest of the year.

Trump touted the repeal of the Waters of the United States rule announced Thursday, allowing more landowners to have more freedom to use their land.

As he left the White House, Trump acknowledged that he would miss the Democrat debate.

“It’s too bad I’m going to miss it. I’m gonna have to have it somehow taped,” he said. “It’s going to be very interesting. I look forward to going home, I’m going to have to watch it as a rerun.”