Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), during the third 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate, falsely claimed that President Trump is watching the debate this evening.

In her opening remarks, Harris addressed Trump directly, saying, “First I have a few words for Donald Trump, who we all know is watching.”

After accusing Trump of dividing the nation, Kamala ended her remarks saying, “And now President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News.”

Harris’s claim that Trump is watching the 2020 Democrat presidential primary debate, though, is false because the president is giving a speech in Baltimore, Maryland to Republicans at the same time as the debate and is not watching.

