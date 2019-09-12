Watch Live: Ilhan Omar Holds Press Conference on Jobs Guarantee Act

A notice about the conference states that their legislation is endorsed by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and Jobs with Justice.

A letter seeking sponsors says, in part:

We believe that every American who wants to work should be able to do so. Everyone should be able to have a job that pays a living wage and provides basic benefits like health insurance, paid sick leave, and paid family leave. These jobs will not only put more Americans back to work, but will have an immensely positive impact on the communities in which they work and live. Putting people to work in fields that are under-staffed but sorely needed, such as caregiving, infrastructure, clean energy, and community revitalization, will benefit everyone. This bill is the first step toward achieving the goal of full employment at livable wages for all Americans.