New Zealand firefighters took to the streets of Auckland on Wednesday to offer their own salute to first responders died trying to save others in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorists attacks in New York.

U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown, who shared his own videos of the event, wrote: “An appropriate and uniquely Kiwi way to remember the bravery and sacrifice of 9/11 first responders.”

Footage shows the firefighters performing the ceremonial Maori war dance, which is done by New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team before each game, in front of other New Zealand firefighters and visitors from the New York Fire Department (NYFD).

After their performance, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 1,076-foot-high Sky Tower in memory of those lost, according to the fire department’s Facebook post

Each Kiwi firefighter carried a special tag of an individual firefighter lost in the line of duty, dedicating their climb to the memory of every person.