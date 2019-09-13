Nolte: Which Body Part Will Joe Biden Lose in the Next Debate?

Joe Biden is starting to remind me of David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of The Fly, the one where Jeff Goldblum’s Seth Brundle slowly falls apart.

The only difference is that Brundle had enough dignity to stay home.

So far, on top of all these senior moments, we have been forced to witness Biden’s eye explode and teeth come loose.

Time is definitely not on the former vice president’s side. What’s more, for all intents and purposes, the race for the Democrat nomination has only now begun. Everything before Labor Day was a warm-up. The fight to February, the six-month slog to when the first votes are taken in Iowa and New Hampshire, starts right now, and Biden came out of the starting gate with pieces missing.

What is Biden doing up there?

What is he thinking?

Why is he up there?

What’s going to happen in the next debate?

Let’s just hope nothing shakes out of his pants leg.

Biden’s numerical age is not a disqualifier, but his age-age certainly should be. He’s an old man. Old. Old as dirt. People get old at different ages. President Trump is 73 and remains as virile as ever. Elizabeth Warren is 70 and could pass for 55. Pete Buttigieg is 37 and doesn’t look a day over 13.

And it is not just Biden’s body that is falling apart; so is his mind.

In these clips, you can tell Biden knows what he wants to say, but the synapses refuse to connect:

—

CNN: Best debate ever Joe!

Biden: (To Bernie Sanders) Mr. President…

pic.twitter.com/dGz1IvjNMW — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) September 13, 2019

“Make sure the kids hear words.”

That should be Biden’s motto. It should be on all his posters… “Make sure the kids hear words!”

Here’s Julian Castro ripping Biden over “forgetting” what he said two minutes ago:

Julián Castro went after Joe Biden with a ferocity that some debate attendees thought went out of bounds https://t.co/vHhtz6yJd2 pic.twitter.com/llSNiepAT1 — POLITICO (@politico) September 13, 2019

Castro is under a lot of fire for saying this, and he certainly could have handled it better, but he wasn’t wrong about the “buy-in” language Biden used:

Another bad sign for Biden is that he was actually pretty strong during the first half of the debate. It was during the second half that everything fell apart.

Whoever the Democrat nominee is, part of Trump’s game plan, as it was with Hillary, is going to be to run this person into the ground. Outwork, out-hustle, outrun, out-power him or her. As soon as he knows who the nominee will be, and that will happen sometime in the early summer, Trump will be everywhere, and he is not only indefatigable; he relishes the fight and cannot wait for it to begin.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden can’t make it through a two-hour debate without his eye exploding, his teeth falling out, and his brain going all Rain Man about record players.

Make sure the kids hear words, y’all.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.