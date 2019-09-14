Beto O’Rourke: Texans Want to Give Up Their AR-15s

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke claims Texans who own AR-15s are wanting to give them up.

The Hill quoted O’Rourke saying:

But even from those Texans who own AR-15s, they’ve told me this themselves, “I don’t need this. I don’t need it to hunt, I don’t need it to protect myself. It was fun to use. I like taking it out to the range, but if giving this back, or cutting it to pieces, or selling it to the government helps to keep us safer, then by all means let’s do it.”

This follows O’Rourke speaking to Americans in general during the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

