Donald Trump: New Brett Kavanaugh Claim ‘to Scare Him into Turning Liberal’

President Donald Trump weighed in Sunday morning on a new accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming that the purpose is “to scare him into turning Liberal.”

The New York Times reported Saturday on a new accusation about an alleged episode in Kavanaugh’s freshman year at Yale:

We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. [Deborah] Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)

It is not clear where the “two officials” are from, nor what part of the story they “corroborated.”

The Times stepped on its own story, HuffPost reports, with a tweet to promote the report that claimed: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.” The tweet was later deleted with an apology.

Trump weighed in Sunday morning, claiming that the report was motivated by the desire to influence Kavanaugh’s opinions:

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Mollie Hemingway of the Federalist reported last November that she had overheard incoming House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) explaining on his mobile phone on an Amtrak train that he planned to impeach Kavanaugh with new investigations.

