Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held a rally at New York City’s Washington Square Park on Monday evening to outline her recently unveiled plan to combat corruption in Washington, where she resurrected the Mueller report, calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

Warren outlined her anti-corruption plan – which she detailed in a lengthy Medium post on Monday – during her Washington Square Park speech. While she called for general government transparency and specific lobbyist reforms, she briefly veered off course to condemn “corruption” in the Oval Office.

“And yeah. When we’re talking corruption, we need to call it out in the Oval Office,” Warren said. “I read all 448 pages of the Mueller report. No one is above the law, not even the United States president.”

“Impeachment is our Constitutional duty,” Warren said as the crowd began chanting her name.

“So there it is. Step one: Tackle corruption head-on. Step two: Transform our economy so that every person – no matter where they live, no matter who their parents are, no matter how much money they have – every person has real opportunity,” Warren continued.

“Corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and the powerful to tilt the rules and grow richer and more powerful,” she added, echoing one of her common talking points.

This is far from the first time Warren has called for Trump’s impeachment. The presidential candidate spoke at the NAACP convention in July and said, “I read the Mueller report the day it came out. And when I got to the end, I did not stick my finger in the air and ask about the politics. I did not hesitate.”

“I read it. I knew what it said and I concluded first that this is a man who has broken the law and he should be impeached,” she continued.

“We have to make clear: No one is above the law ― not even the president of the United States,” she added. “It is time to bring impeachment charges against him.”

Despite Warren’s calls, the Mueller investigation did not find any credible evidence of corruption or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller also clarified that he did not reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice.

Mueller said during his testimony in July:

I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning. I wanted to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. [Ted Lieu (D-CA] — who said, and I quote, ‘You didn’t charge the president because of the [Office of Legal Counsel (OLC)] opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it.

“As we say in the report and as I said in the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime,” he added.