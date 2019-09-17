Driver Crashes Car into Lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle

At least two individuals are injured following reports of a driver crashing a vehicle into the lobby of the Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York, Tuesday evening.

According to reports, a man driving a black Mercedes crashed into the lobby of the Trump Plaza Tuesday. At least two people – including the driver – are injured, although the reported injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

“I seen a driver sitting over there in the doorman and the concierge. The concierge’s got her. He was sitting in the chair, he was bleeding. He just really shook up,” witness Kevin Jenkins said, according to CBS New York:

BREAKING New Rochelle – car smashes into Trump Plaza pic.twitter.com/biMohq0E7z — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Picture from inside Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Car smashed into lobby. Several injuries, none life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/F7z7a73AOs — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Cleanup underway at Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Police investigating why man drove car into lobby. Believed to be accidental but still under investigation. Residents coming and going, returning home from dinner, walking their dogs. pic.twitter.com/9Xr7C4C2Yl — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Damaged car being removed from Trump Plaza New Rochelle. Totaled, obviously. pic.twitter.com/jZx3QylX1u — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) September 18, 2019

Developing: Vehicle crashes through lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York. According to @AielloTV: Workers say the “driver got out and took a seat on a sofa. Said nothing. Several injuries but none are life threatening.”

📸: @JaniceOrx pic.twitter.com/uBpZ13C1dI — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 18, 2019

Breaking: New Rochelle police investigating after a car rams through the entrance of Trump Plaza. Two injuries reported @News12WC pic.twitter.com/2aI2etfag2 — Nadia Galindo (@NadiaGalindoTV) September 18, 2019

Authorities interviewed the driver and are still trying to determine the cause of the crash but do not seem to believe it is a case of foul play.

“The crash in the city’s downtown appears to be an accident, and there is nothing suspicious about it, New Rochelle police said,” NBC News reported.