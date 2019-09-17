Nearly three-in-four swing voters say they oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens living in the United States, along with a majority of whites, black Americans, Hispanics, Republicans, and Democrats, a new poll finds.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals overwhelming opposition against state’s allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, across racial, geographic, socioeconomic, and political divides. In fact, every demographic in the U.S. opposes driver’s licenses for illegal aliens by a majority except voters who identify as “liberal.”

Overall, 72 percent of all U.S. voters said they oppose allowing illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, including 74 percent of swing voters, 85 percent of GOP voters, and 73 percent of self-described “moderates.” Even Democrat voters, by a majority of almost 60 percent, said illegal aliens should not be allowed to obtain driver’s licenses.

About two-in-three black Americans said they oppose giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, as well as 76 percent of white Americans. Though supporting driver’s licenses for illegal aliens by a larger margin, the majority of Hispanic Americans, 57 percent, said they oppose such a policy.

The findings come as elected Democrats in various blue states have made giving driver’s licenses to illegal aliens a fixture of their agenda.

New York Law Gives Illegals 'Ability to Vote' After Obtaining Driver's License

Most recently, Democrats in New York state voted to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens despite a majority of New Yorkers opposing the policy. Experts have said that the law will soon allow illegal aliens to more easily vote in local and state elections.

Currently, the open borders lobby is pushing for similar legislation to be passed in Pennsylvania that would allow the state’s 170,000 illegal aliens to all eventually be eligible for driver’s licenses.

In California, where illegal aliens have been allowed to obtain driver’s licenses since 2015, voter fraud has become common across the state. Last year, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months.

