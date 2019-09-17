Corey Lewandowski packed several punches as he testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, with one of which he called himself a “good looking man” while being questioned by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

“Okay, let’s try to get some clarity on what exactly you do for Donald Trump since you’re not a government employee,” Jeffries said to Lewandowski. “You stated during the 2016 Republican national convention that, ‘I got the reputation as a tough guy. That’s my reputation.’ Do you recall making that statement Mr. Lewandowski?”

“I don’t,” Lewandowski replied.

“Okay. It’s in the public record,” Jeffries responded. ‘Your job is to be Donald Trump’s political enforcer, correct.”

“No, I don’t believe so,” Lewandowski said with confidence.

“Let me ask you the question another way. Are you the hitman, bagman, lookout, or all of the above,” Jeffries asked.

Lewandowski responded sarcastically, “I think I’m the good looking man, actually.”